Joe Biden And Xi Jinping Agree For 'face-to-face' Meet As US-China Ties Worsen Over Taiwan

During discussion over a phone call, United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to meet in person in the near future as they move to resolve tensions in bilateral ties. Following the fifth phone call between the two leaders on Thursday, a senior White House administration official said that Biden and Xi “very specifically” tasked their teams to follow up on several areas including an in-person meeting.

The phone call, and the discussion about a possible meeting in the future, came amid deteriorating US-China ties over Taiwan and other regions. Washington has majorly raised concerns over Beijing’s assertiveness. But on the other hand, China has staunchly opposed Taiwanese independence and interference of external forces. Amid hostility between US and China, UK’s national security adviser called for dialogue and had also raised concerns of Beijing initiating a conflict.

Amid a flurry of tensions, a senior White House official said of the Xi-Biden call, “They also discussed the value of meeting face-to-face and agreed to have their teams follow up to find a mutually agreeable time to do so.”

Giving more insight into the call between Chinese and US presidents, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the “ conversation was substantive, it was in-depth, and it was candid.” She went on to say that Biden has “continually emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to ensure that the United States and China manage our differences and work together on areas of shared interest. This call was part of our ongoing efforts to do that”.

‘This is what responsible nations do’: White House

As the war of words between US and Chinese officials has continued to escalate especially now that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is encouraging Democrats and Republicans to accompany her to a potential Taiwan visit, Biden addressed Xi that cooperation between their nations not only benefits the two but also other nations. In the presser about the conversation, a senior White House official said, “This is what responsible nations do. They manage areas where they have differences, and they find ways to work together for the good of their own peoples and for the common good of the people of the world.”

