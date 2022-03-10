Joe Biden & Yoon Suk-yeol Commit To Cooperate On Addressing Threats Posed By North Korea

POTUS Joe Biden on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol wherein both the leaders agreed upon the strength of the alliance between the US and South Korea. During the conversation, Biden also stressed the commitment of the United States to the defences of South Korea.

"Together, they affirmed the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is the linchpin for peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," according to the readout of the call released by the White House.

During the telephonic conversation, US President Joe Biden congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol for the election victory. People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-Yeol secured 48.6% against Democratic Party's Lee Jae-Myung, who garnered 47.8%.votes. In the phone call, Biden told Yoon Suk-yeol that he looked forward to strengthening the cooperation between the US and South Korea on key challenges like climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and supply chains. Both sides vowed to maintain close ties on addressing threats posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

"The two also committed to maintain close coordination on addressing the threats posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s nuclear and missile programs," according to the readout of the phone call.

I spoke today with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea to congratulate him on his election. I look forward to working with him to continue to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance and take on shared global challenges. pic.twitter.com/mJScMNK3Np — President Biden (@POTUS) March 10, 2022

Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential elections

Yoon Suk-yeol, a conservative former top prosecutor and foreign policy neophyte, was elected South Korea’s new President, The Associated Press reported. Supporters of Yoon Suk-yeol gathered near his house and his party's campaign office. The people were chanting his name while celebrating his election triumph. In his victory speech at his party office, Yoon Suk-yeol called it the victory of the people and asserted that he respected the constitution and parliament. He stressed that he will work with the opposition party to serve the people of South Korea. Yoon Suk-yeol will be assuming as President in May and will serve a five-year term in South Korea. Following the election win, Yoon Suk Yeol said that his contest with Lee Jae-Myung and other contenders had improved the politics in South Korea. He added, “Our competition is over for now. We should combine our strengths and become one for our people,” as per the AP report.

“This is the victory of our great people,” Yoon Suk-yeol said in his victory speech at the party office as per AP. “I would respect our constitution and parliament and work together with the opposition party to serve our people properly," he added.

