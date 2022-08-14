Joe Biden Expresses Shock Over Cowardly Attack On Salman Rushdie, Prays For His Recovery

The "vicious attack" on renowned India-born author Salman Rushdie in New York has shocked United States President Joe Biden, who also prayed for his health and recovery. Further, Biden expressed his gratitude to the first responders and the courageous people who acted quickly to help Rushdie when he was attacked. In a statement, the US President said, "Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery".

Biden even praised the author by saying, " Salman Rushdie—with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced—stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear.” Indicating the qualities, the President noted that these are the basis of any 'open and free society'. And now, in solidarity with Rushdie and everyone who supports freedom of expression, they reaffirm their dedication to these fundamentally American ideals, he added.

Leaders prayed for the Rushdie's speedy recovery

Earlier, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan described the incident as "appalling," adding that President Joe Biden and the whole White House were praying for his "speedy recovery."

The attack on novelist Salman Rushdie has drawn criticism from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called it an assault on freedom of expression as a whole. Taking to Twitter, Trudeau asserted that on the basis of what they have written, nobody should be threatened or hurt. “I’m wishing him a speedy recovery,” he said.

Josep Borrell, the head of foreign policy for the European Union, "strongly" denounced the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie on Saturday. The only way to a better and more peaceful world, according to Borrell's tweet, is for nations to reject such criminal acts that violate fundamental freedoms and rights.

Strongly condemn the attack on @SalmanRushdie and wish him a speedy recovery.



Salman Rushdie stabbed

Salman Rushdie, the author of Midnight's Children, was stabbed on Friday, August 12, just days before the publication of his new book, Victory City. When Rushdie was being introduced, the suspect reportedly jumped onto the platform, "pounded" on him and then allegedly stabbed him in the neck and body. He has now been jailed as a result of a combined investigation by the NYPD and FBI.

According to the Daily Mail report, the suspect, Hadi Matar, who is accused of stabbing novelist Rushdie, has been charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault. It follows Hadi Matar's arraignment on the charges in the Chautauqua County Jail. After attacking Rushdie on Friday, the 24-year-old attacker was taken from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown and placed in detention without bail.

Following the attack, the author was rushed to the hospital and has undergone surgery. The author is reportedly on a ventilator and "could lose an eye," based on a statement from his agent Andrew Wylie.

(Image: AP)