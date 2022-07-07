Joe Biden Intends To Revoke Taliban-controlled Afghanistan's Status As Major Non-NATO Ally

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday forwarded a letter to Congress outlining his intention to officially revoke Afghanistan's designation as a "major non-NATO ally." In a statement to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden mentioned that the decision was in accordance with section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (22 U.S.C. 2321k). If implemented, the notice will rescind Afghanistan's tag as a 'major non-NATO ally' that Washington slapped in 2012, which opened the path for both countries to establish defence and economic relations.

The removal of the 'major non-NATO ally' designation consequently will cease mutual defence guarantees of ties between the US and Afghanistan. The war-torn nation will no longer be able to receive major material and supply loans as well as serve as a location for US-owned war reserves. In addition, it will also strip Afghanistan's eligibility for receiving training and assistance, including leasing military equipment despite the withdrawal of NATO troops from the country.

The move comes after America withdrew its troops from Afghanistan following 20 years of war. The hasty retreat allowed the Taliban to quickly take over Kabul, reinstating their old-school extremist rules and severe suppression of civil rights.

Meanwhile, Washington announced Columbia and Qatar 'non-NATO allies' earlier this year. As per the US State Department, currently, Washington has 18 non-NATO allies, including Argentina, Brazil Egypt, Columbia, Morocco, New Zealand Pakistan, South Korea, Thailand, Qatar, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and more.

UN calls on Taliban to hold 'meaningful dialogue' on women's rights

Afghanistan women are reeling under the most significant and rapid roll-back of their rights ever since the Taliban overhaul took place in August last year, said UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet at the Urgent Debate on Rights of women and girls in the war-torn country. Noting the evident gender inequality practiced under the Taliban regime, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, called on the interim government to "create a meaningful dialogue with Afghan women and allow them to fully participate in civil, political and economic life." He called on the cad Islamist group to end the regression of rights and ensure women have access to education at a level and are able to play an active part in the workforce. Bennett further emphasised that the Taliban "should respect all women and girls."

