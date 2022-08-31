US President Joe Biden on Wednesday paid tribute to the last Soviet Union leader, Mikhail Gorbachev by hailing him as "a man of remarkable vision." Gorbachev died at the age of 91 at Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, where he was being treated for a "serious and long illness." The POTUS further recalled the leader of the USSR, who ended the cold war, for working with then US President Ronald Reagan to reduce nuclear arsenals.

In a press release, Biden noted, "Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of remarkable vision." The US president further added, "As leader of the USSR, he worked with President Reagan to reduce our two countries’ nuclear arsenals, to the relief of people worldwide praying for an end to the nuclear arms race. After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms."

Recalling efforts taken by Gorbachev to recognise that things needed to change for a better world, Biden called him a "brave" Soviet official. He further said: "Gorbachev ruled over an age of perestoika and glasnost in the late 1980s, when reforms spurred pro-democracy uprisings across communist bloc states, fueling the disintegration of the Soviet Union's 15 Republics."

Biden calls Gorbachev a 'rare leader'

Biden further talked about Gorbachev's White House visit and his interaction with him.

"Even years after leaving office, he was still deeply engaged. When Mr. Gorbachev visited the White House in 2009, he and I spoke for a long time about our countries’ ongoing work to reduce US and Russian nuclear stockpiles. It was easy to see why so many worldwide held him in such high esteem," he said.

The US President then sent his deepest condolences to Gorbachev's family and friends, and "to people everywhere who benefited from his belief in a better world."

Putin & other world leaders react to Gorbachev's death

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed "deep sympathy" over Gorbachev's passing. Gorbachev will be buried alongside his wife in Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, according to the official news agency TASS.

While paying tribute to the late leader, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described Gorbachev as "a one-of-a-kind political leader who changed the course of history". According to Guterres, the former Soviet leader did more than any other individual to bring the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, recalled Gorbachev as a "trusted and respected" leader who helped bring down the Iron Curtain, while French President Emmanuel Macron stated that "his dedication to peace in Europe transformed our collective history."

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Gorbachev's "courage and integrity" during the Cold War.

Image: AP