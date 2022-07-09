US President Joe Biden penned a heartfelt goodbye note in remembrance of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday. On behalf of Biden's family and the people of America, the US President, who is "stunned, outraged, and saddened" by Abe's assassination, visited the Japanese ambassador to US Koji Tomita's residence to hand over the note where he expressed deep compassion and sympathy on the demise of Abe. In the brief note, Biden also recalled the time he met Abe, saying it was a "privilege and honour" to have interacted with the ex-Japanese Prime Minister.

“On behalf of the Biden Family and all of America we extend our heartfelt sympathies to Abe’s family and the people of Japan. I had the honour to get to know the Prime Minister when I hosted him at the Vice President’s residence and when I met with him in Japan,” the note read. “It is not only a loss to his wife and family and the people of Japan but a loss to the world. A man of peace and judgement. He will be missed,” it added.

US President Joe Biden visited the Japanese ambassador's residence following former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's killing as he penned a goodbye note to offer his condolences to the late PM pic.twitter.com/NM5AF01Vgo — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

Earlier, Biden also expressed his shock and sadness at the fatal attack on Abe. "I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed. He was a champion of the friendship between our people. The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief," he wrote in a Twitter post.

Abe was shot during an election campaign speech in Nara City, east of Osaka. According to police and local media reports, two simultaneous shots were fired at Abe which caused him to collapse immediately in front of the crowd. Initial responders described Abe as "unresponsive." He was flown to Nara Medical University in an air ambulance where he was pronounced dead. Abe's death left a hole in the heart of Japan as well as the world.

Flags in the US to fly half-mast until July 10: Biden

As a tribute to the late ex-Japanese PM, Biden ordered the White House to fly all American flags Half-Staff through July 10. As per the direction, all US flags at public buildings, military grounds, and other facilities will be lowered until sunset on Sunday. In his proclamation released on Friday, Biden recalled Abe as "the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japan's history, who was a proud servant of the Japanese people and a faithful friend to the United States." He also hailed Abe's significant efforts to establish a deepened alliance "with American Presidents of both parties" in view of bolstering and advancing a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Even at the moment he was attacked and killed, he was engaged in work of democracy to which he dedicated his life," Biden added noting that Abe was addressing a rally in Nara city on behalf of his party candidate for the upcoming Upper House elections in Japan.

Former US President Barack Obama remembered Abe's legacy left behind in a heartbreaking note. Calling him a "true friend and partner," Obama wrote in a Twitter post: "I will always remember the work we did to strengthen our alliance, the moving experience of traveling to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor together, and the grace he and his wife Akie Abe showed to me and Michelle." Ex-American President George W. Bush also offered condolences, saying that he was glad to have the "privilege of getting to know" Abe. Donald Trump also took to Gettr and mourned the unprecedented "devastating assault" of ex-PM Abe. Trump remembered him as a "truly great man and leader."

(Image: AP/@ANI)