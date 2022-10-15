Joe Biden Says ‘stunned’ By Mahsa Amini’s Death, Assures Support For ‘brave Women Of Iran’

US President Joe Biden on Friday addressed a group of anti-Hijab protesters at a university in Irvine, California, where he avered that the United States stands in solidarity with the “brave women” of Iran.

According to a video of the speech telecasted by NBC News, Biden while addressing the protesters who were holding “Free Iran” placards said, “I want you to know we stand with the citizens, the brave women of Iran.” He further revealed that Mahsa Amini’s death “stunned” him as to “what it awakened in Iran.” “It awakened something that I don’t think will be quieted for a long, long time,” he said.

Nationwide protests sparked in Iran after the death of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of the country’s morality police. She was arrested for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly. Following her death, anti-Hijab demonstrations have swept the streets of Iran, and have resulted in dozens of people being killed, wounded, or arrested by authorities.

According to a Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, the lethal crackdown has killed at least 201 people, including 23 minors.

US leaders voice support for protesters in Iran

Biden, in his speech, also supported a woman’s right to choose what she wants to wear. “Women all over the world are being persecuted in various ways, but they should be able to wear in God’s name what they want to wear,” he said, adding, "Iran must end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights."

Expressing his gratitude to the local Persian community in Irvine, the President said, “I want to thank you all for speaking out.”

Protesters in Iran have gathered support from several US leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently met Nazanin Boniadi, a Tehran-born activist and actor.

Harris, in an official statement issued on the White House website, voiced “support for the brave women and girls leading peaceful protests in Iran to secure equal rights and basic human dignity,” and “emphasised how the courage of these women protestors has inspired her as it has inspired the world.”

On the other hand, Blinken said at the meeting, “In the wake of Mahsa Amini’s death and the spontaneous demonstration of outrage that this has produced, I think we are seeing something that is quite remarkable throughout the country, led primarily by women and young people."