Joe Biden Set To Leave For G-7 Summit In Hiroshima As US Debt Ceiling Debacle Looms Over

US President Joe Biden is all set to leave for Hiroshima to attend the Group of Seven Summit in the historic Japanese city. According to Japanese news outlet Kyodo News, Biden is expected to leave for the Japanese city next Wednesday. The White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre informed that the trip of the US President will go as planned. During the press briefing, Pierre stated that the US President will discuss a wide array of pressing global issues including the G-7’s support of Ukraine.

According to Kyodo News, her remarks came after US President Joe Biden hinted at staying in the US to take part in the negotiations with congressional leaders over the government’s debt ceiling limits. Earlier this month, the US Treasury Secretary warned that the country might record a default on June 1. "What I can say right now is that he's expecting to go. I can say that for sure, at this moment, that he's expecting to go,” Pierre asserted when she was asked if the US President has changed his mind amid the current economic situation.

Jill Biden to accompany her husband

During the press briefing, Pierre stated that the US First Lady Jill Biden will accompany her husband to the summit. Earlier, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby made similar remarks and stated that the US President is “looking forward to his trip to Japan”. "We are excited about this trip. It's an important trip," Kirby asserted. According to Kyodo News, the summit which will be chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to take place May 19. The Summit will include delegations from countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union.

However, Biden’s visit to the summit came as a surprise since he was supposed to meet US House of Representative Kevin McCarthy and top congressional leaders on May 19. The 80-year-old president was expected to negotiate with the congressional leaders to lift the debt ceiling so that the US doesn’t record a default. While the GOP leaders have made it clear that the ceiling will be increased only if the country cut out its Federal Spending, Biden has remained adamant about not taking that route.