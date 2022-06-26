Joe Biden Set To Meet Ex-PM Benjamin Netanyahu During His Trip To Israel Next Month

US President Joe Biden will meet Israel’s opposition leader and ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the country, Times of Israel reported on Sunday citing an official familiar with the matter. According to the media outlet, the visit wasn’t encompassed in POTUS’ original schedule but, was later added after PM Neftali Bennett announced the dissolution of parliament. Meanwhile, in the latest development, Knesset, on Sunday, approved a parliamentary bill to dissolve itself paving way for Israel’s fifth elections in less than four years.

The official reckoned that the Biden administration wants to avoid the perception that it is meddling in Israel’s election, and there is precedent for presidents to meet both the Prime Minister and opposition leader during an election campaign. Biden will meet Lapid (who is expected to take over the prime ministerial post by Tuesday) and hold several meetings with the US President throughout his trip. Biden's middle east trip is scheduled between July 13 and 16 and will see him visiting Israel, Saudi Arabia and the West Bank where he will participate in a meeting of regional leaders.

Israel poised to hold the 5th elections in 3 years; here's why

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett along with Defence Minister Yair Lapid announced that a vote, poised to be conducted next week, will decide if the Knesset (Parliament) will be dissolved or not. In case the Bennett govt gets dismantled, Lapid would assume office as Israel’s interim Premier. Also, in that case, the country would witness its fifth elections in less than four years.

But why does Israel hold elections so frequently? The answer lies in two phrases: 'diversity of opinion’ and ‘leadership cult.’ Israel is home to a wide range of political parties-each with its own diverse ideology. All these political parties, when they come together in a coalition, often face a clash of opinions, beliefs and ideologies. This often leads them to defect or step out of the coalition.

Another important factor is Benjamin Netanyahu’s cult. Almost half of Israel's population wants the unapologetically Right Winger to spearhead the country. Surprisingly, an equal number of people deem him to be a threat to democracy and want him to remain out of the Premiership. Notably, both the aforementioned reasons, along with opposition from several allies, played an equal part in the failure of Netanyahu to gain a majority in two subsequent elections. He was successful in his third attempt but it was short-lived.

(Image: AP)