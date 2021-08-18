Joe Biden Speaks To UK PM Boris Johnson; To Hold Virtual G7 Meet On Afghanistan

In his first call with a world leader after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden spoke to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. During the call, they discussed several topics including the need to continue close coordination between the countries and their allies.

US President Biden speaks to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

As stated by the White House, US President Biden and UK Prime Minister Johnson lauded the military and civilian personnel for their efforts towards helping in the evacuation process of the citizens and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan. Appreciating their bravery and professionalism, they also agreed for maintaining close coordination with the allies for future help and support to be given to Afghanistan with the Taliban in charge.

With Johnson holding the presidency of the Group of Seven Wealthy democracies, they have also agreed on a virtual meeting with G7 leaders to be held next week for discussing a common strategy and approach towards the situation. Later, a statement was issued by the UK Prime Minister's Office. It says that Johnson during the call has emphasized not losing the gains made in Afghanistan so far. He also outlined the plans to be employed for the resettlement of refugees.

Taliban taking over Afghanistan

Earlier this weekend, the Taliban took over the capital city, Kabul after its government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled.US President Joe Biden on Monday addressed the nation on the situation and blamed the country’s leaders and security forces for not standing up for their homeland. “Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight,” Biden reckoned.

