Johnny Knoxville Meets Man Who Kicked Him On 'Jackass' 20 Years Ago

American actor Johnny Knoxville shared a photo of himself with now grown-up Dayne, who kicked the Jackass star in the show's Cup Test segment. Sharing the photo Johnny wrote that the boy walked up to him and said that his name is Dayne and he kicked him when he was nine years old. He further explained that he and his twin brother were among the two kids in the original Cup Test from the TV show Jackass. He said that they looked upon their phone and Dayne pointed out himself and his brother.

Knoxville's Instagram post

Knoxville's Instagram post has managed to gain around 165, 919 likes. The users commented on his post. A user wrote, "Knoxville looks like he is still 25".

The second user wrote, "Where can I watch the jackass tv show I can only find the movies".

The third user wrote, "God damnit this makes me feel old".

Another user commented, "everything about this... the nostalgia.. the jackass sweater..... so sweet".

Another comment read, "Oh wow you look very young jeeeZz".

Fourth flick to come soon: Reports

Knoxville looked at the footage for a long time and said that the brothers did a terrific job that made his day. According to the reports, Paramount has announced that a fourth flick will soon be released in March 2021, 21 years after it was a big hit on MTV. The report has not yet clarified about the cast of the original show. The 48-year-old actor refused to declare anything about the flick in an interview with an online website. Knoxville said that he is not sure if they need some new faces. He further added that if they need they will definitely bring new younger guys for the fourth flick.

