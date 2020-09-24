Johnson & Johnson Announces Single Shot Phase III Trials On 60,000 Volunteers

On September 23, Johnson & Johnson initiated the human clinical trials (ENSEMBLE) of its single shot experimental coronavirus vaccine candidate JNJ-78436735 on at least 60,000 volunteers. This would be the first single-shot vaccine developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies to enter the final stages of the testing on people in the US, and fourth globally to enter the final stages of large international trials. In an official press release, the company said that the phase III trials of the vaccine would determine its efficacy and safety on the population after the safety profile and immunogenicity established in Phase I/II. The results will be submitted to medRxiv and published after discussion with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“As COVID-19 continues to impact the daily lives of people around the world, our goal remains the same – leveraging the global reach and scientific innovation of our company to help bring an end to this pandemic,” said Alex Gorsky, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson.

“As the world’s largest healthcare company, we are bringing to bear our best scientific minds, and rigorous standards of safety, in collaboration with regulators, to accelerate the fight against this pandemic,” he added. Further, he said, “our focused efforts toward a COVID-19 vaccine that are built on collaboration and deep commitment to a robust scientific process. We are committed to clinical trial transparency and sharing information related to our study, including details of our study protocol.”

Chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson, Paul Stoffels, said that while the company plans to deliver over 1 billion doses by the year 2021, the large scale trials would produce enough data to determine potential vaccine safety. At least three other vaccine candidates developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a division of the Johnson & Johnson company also entered the phase III trials this year, the New Brunswick, New Jersey company said in the release.

The results would expedite the US government emergency use authorization if the study depicted promising results. Johnson & Johnson said that it enrolled the participants to administer the experimental shot worldwide, including the US, Brazil, and South Africa. The vaccine leverages the company’s AdVac® technology platform which had earlier developed the Ebola vaccine, and Zika, RSV, and HIV vaccine candidates. The vaccine is estimated to last for 2 years at -20 °C and three months at 2-8° C.

Collaborated with the UK

Earlier, a vaccine co-manufactured by the Moderna Inc. and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases enrolled over 30, 0000 volunteers in the phase III trials to test its double shot, experimental vaccine candidate, according to reports. Additionally, Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE had also commenced the vaccine trials with 32,000 volunteers in July, while the Moderna and Pfizer studies trial results are expected to arrive as early as October 2020. University of Oxford experimental COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by the AstraZeneca PLC entered the phase III trials with 30,000 volunteers in August after briefly halting the testing due to mild side effects in a UK participant.

For later, Johnson & Johnson has collaborated with the UK government to conduct phase III trials with two shots of the vaccine. NIH Director Francis Collins said in a conference that the company wants to do everything without sacrificing the safety or efficacy of the vaccine candidate. It wants to end up with vaccines that are going to save lives, he added. The vaccine is being manufactured in collaboration with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) at HHS.

