Johnson & Johnson Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Trial On Teenagers In US

Johnson & Johnson has begun testing its COVID-19 vaccine on teenagers, starting with those between the ages of 16 and 17. According to the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based pharmaceutical firm, the teenagers will be included in a vaccine trial for adults that started last September. After analysing the preliminary results from the older teenagers, the trial will be extended to include adolescents aged 12 to 15.

Johnson & Johnson begins COVID-19 vaccine trials on teens

The first adolescents are being enrolled in the United Kingdom and Spain, said J&J. Teens from the US, Canada, and the Netherlands will be introduced first, followed by teens from Brazil and Argentina. The researchers are evaluating the safety and effectiveness of both one-dose and two-dose vaccine regimens, with the two-dose regimens being tested at one, two, and three months after the first dose.

Johnson & Johnson plans to start trials on pregnant women & children

According to Dr. Mathai Mammen, who is a global head of research and development for Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the company plans to start studies in pregnant women and children.

It's a one-dose vaccine that was approved by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on February 27. It has vaccinated approximately 53.4 million Americans. It can also be kept at refrigerator temperatures. In various trial nations, efficacy ranges from 57 to 72%, with 72% in the United States. It's a viral vector vaccine based on adenoviruses, which cause the common cold and flu. This virus was altered to include DNA that codes for the spike protein found in the COVID-19 virus. The mechanism is similar to that of the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna), except that the spike protein is made at the DNA level rather than at the mRNA stage of protein translation. The level of protection ranges between 66-85%.

(with inputs from AP)

(Picture Credit: PTI)