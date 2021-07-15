Johnson & Johnson Recalls Sunscreens After Cancer Causing Substance Found In Sprays

Johnson & Johnson on July 14, announced that it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene. Theson affected products packaged in aerosol cans are Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions which include Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen. Benzene is a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure.

J&J recalls sunscreens

The pharma giant in a statement said that the benzene was found after testing by the company. It is investigating how the chemical got into the products. JJCI is also notifying its distributors and retailers by letter and is arranging for returns of all recalled products. It urged consumers to stop using the sunscreens immediately. The company added that the customers can get a refund by calling J&J’s Consumer Care Center.

Johnson and Johnson said in a statement that Benzene detected during testing would not be expected to cause "adverse health consequences" and that it voluntarily decided to recall them "out of an abundance of caution." The statement added that people should use an alternate sunscreen to protect themselves from melanoma. "Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure", the statement said. J&J said it has notified the US Food and Drug Administration of the recall.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 12 updated its labels for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in a bid to warn of the possible “increased risk” of a rare neurological complication known as Guillain-Barre syndrome. According to a press release, the FDA said that it had not established that the vaccine could cause the syndrome. However, it noted an increase in reports of the sometimes paralyzing condition.

IMAGE: AP