Johnson & Johnson Says Booster Vaccine Dose Increases Antibodies After Early Stage Trials

Data released by Johnson & Johnson has claimed that the COVID-19 booster shots have significantly increased antibodies in the early-stage of trials. On Thursday, a Phase 3 trial report published by the company mentioned that the third dose of their vaccine- called Comirnaty- produced ninefold the neutralising antibodies against the novel virus when compared to the second dose.

As per the ENSEMBLE study, the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine had displayed 85 percent effectiveness against "severe/critical disease." It has also demonstrated protection against hospitalization and death. "The vaccine was consistently effective across all regions studied globally, including in South Africa and Brazil, where there was a high prevalence of rapidly emerging Beta and Zeta (P.2) variants during the study period," the study mentioned. The researchers witnessed increased antibodies in people aged between 18-55 and in participants of age 65 years and above who received a lower booster dose.

“Today’s newly announced studies reinforce the ability of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health of people globally,” said Paul Stoffels.

The booster shot has appeared to produce a rapid and robust" increase in antibodies required to fight the novel Coronavirus, AP reported. The drugmaker has claimed the output was recorded about a month after the first dose of the vaccination. “We believe that our vaccine offers durable protection against COVID-19 and elicits neutralizing activity against the Delta variant. This adds to the robust body of clinical data supporting our single-shot vaccine’s ability to protect against multiple variants of concern,” said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson.

Strong and persistent activity against Delta Variant

The data also demonstrated that a single shot of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine generated "strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants." The study was conducted over a period of 8 months and discovered that, unlike Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs' wane effect, J&J has displayed an "improvement over time," said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson.

The new data could clear the way for J&J vaccines to be included in the federal booster campaign scheduled to begin in September. The vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States on February 27. It was also approved by the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) by the European Commission on March 11, 2021. The World Health Organization (WHO) issued Emergency Use Listing on March 12, 2021, and the Company received an interim recommendation by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization for the WHO on March 17, 2021. However, the vaccine still awaits approval from the CDC and FDA.

