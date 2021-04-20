Johnson & Johnson 'very Confident' In COVID-19 Vaccine As EMA Decision Nears

Johnson & Johnson remains “very confident” in its COVID-19 vaccine and is hopeful for a quick resolution from regulators over its status, a top executive told CNBC on April 20. His remarks came just hours before European Medicine Commission is set to announce its decision on the safety of J&J vaccine candidate after complaints emerged of its possible links to blood clots in the US. Meanwhile, highlighting the manufacturer’s confidence in its jabs, J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said that the “benefit-risk profile” will play out.

Unlike its competitors, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine only requires one dose and has proven to be effective till now as no clinical trial participants have reported extreme Johnson and Johnson vaccine side effects that need hospitalization. Having said that the clinical trial data has revealed that trivial side effects like fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and pain at the injected area are a possibility.

Blood Clot fears

However, scepticism against the J&J vaccine gained grounds after candidates which received the jabs complaint of ‘severe blood clots . Following which, on April 14, health authorities in the United States recommended a pause on the vaccine following six instances of severe blood clots out of nearly seven million Americans who received the vaccine. US top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci has said that US FDA was likely to announce its decision on the same by April 23.

Meanwhile, the multinational pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has now applied to India's drug regulator, seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trials of its single-dose COVID vaccine in India as well as an import license. Sources have said that Johnson & Johnson has sought an early meeting of the subject expert committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (SCSCO) to take a decision on its application.

This latest update comes after the Government of India on Monday evening announced that all above 18 years of age can be vaccinated against the Coronavirus. Earlier, in the last week, the Centre had decided to fast-track emergency approvals for all foreign-produced COVID vaccine jabs that have been given a similar nod by the World Health Organisation or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan.

(Image Credits: Associated Press)