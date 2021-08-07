'Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Provides 71% Protection Against Delta Variant': SA Study

In yet another boost to Johnson & Johnson (J&J), a South African study on Friday, revealed that the company's Janssen vaccine offered protection against severe disease and death due to COVID's Delta variant. As per the study results, the single-shot Janssen vaccine offered 91% to 96.2% protection against death and 67% protection against hospitalisation against Beta variant - which is prevalent in South Africa. The US pharma giant has applied for Emergency Use Approval for the Janssen vaccine to the Drugs Controller General of India.

Janssen vaccine prevents hospitalistion against Delta variant: SA study

The study was based on the single-shot vaccine administered to 4,77,234 health workers in mid-February, stated the trial's joint lead investigator Glenda Gray at a media briefing. As per the study, offered 91% to 96.2% protection against death and 67% protection against hospitalisation against South Africa's Beta variant. The vaccine provides 71% protection against hospitalisation against the Delta variant which is prevalent in India.

Previously in June, J&J announced that its vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent COVID variants. The eight-month-long study which has been submitted to bioRxiv for review, showed that the single-shot vaccine has neutralizing antibody activity against the Delta variant at an even higher level than what was recently observed for the Beta (B.1.351) variant in South Africa. The Jannsen vaccine has been authorised by WHO and is available in most nations on an emergency basis.

“We believe that our vaccine offers durable protection against COVID-19 and elicits neutralizing activity against the Delta variant”, said Paul Stoffels, Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson. He added, “This adds to the robust body of clinical data supporting our single-shot vaccine’s ability to protect against multiple variants of concern”. The study has stated that the Jannsen vaccine was 85 percent effective against severe/critical disease and demonstrated protection against hospitalization and death.

Meanwhile, Janssen Research & Development chief Mathai Mammen said, "Current data for the eight months studied so far show that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generates a strong neutralizing antibody response that does not wane; rather, we observe an improvement over time. In addition, we observe a persistent and particularly robust, durable cellular immune response". J&J India has stated that there is no requirement to conduct bridging clinical studies of COVID-19 vaccines in India. The single-dose vaccine is stored at 2° to 8°C and has an easy delivery system.