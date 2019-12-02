Jordan: At Least 13 Dead Including 8 Children After Fire Breaks Out In Metal House

At least 13 Pakistanis, including eight children, died in a fire that broke out early morning, on December 2, on a farming estate in the Jordan valley, said the officials. The makeshift residence was home to two Pakistani families in the village of al-Shuna al-Janobia.

Reason behind fire breakout

According to rescue services, 13 people died and three others got injured when the fire broke out in a “corrugated metal house” in South Shona, around 50 kilometres west of Amman. The three injured persons, from shock and burns, have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Fire service spokesperson Iyad al-Omari told a state news channel that eight children, four women and a man died in the blaze that broke out around 2:00am. While al-Omari said that an electrical fault was a likely reason for the fire, the police investigation is underway to find out the cause.

Home to Pakistani labourers

Jordan valley, a strip of territory in the West Bank, houses thousands of Pakistanis who work there as agricultural labourers and depend on dangerous methods for heating. The labourers live in a miserable condition in the valley, known for its fertile land and fruit-growing areas. The influx of Syrian refugees has increased over a period of time and lack of resources force them to use faulty electrical lines in the camp.

(With inputs from Agencies)