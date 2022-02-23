Jordan: Archaeologists Discover 9,000-yr-old Shrine At Neolithic Site In Eastern Desert

The team of Jordanian and French archaeologists have jointly discovered a 9000-year-old shrine at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan's eastern desert. The team of archaeologists have found the ritual complex in a Neolithic campsite near large structures known as "desert kites" or mass traps, according to AP. The structures discovered during excavation are thought to have been used to gather wild gazelles for slaughter.

These traps contain two or more long stone walls that converge towards an enclosure and are scattered in the deserts of the Middle East. Jordanian archaeologist Wale Abu-Azziza, co-director of the project, informed that the site is "unique and first" due to its "preservation state," as per the AP report. Wael Abu-Azziza further stated that the structure is 9,000-year-old and insisted that "everything was almost intact."

The researchers in the statement informed that the shrine highlights the "symbolism, artistic expression" as well as "spiritual culture" of the "hitherto unknown population." The team of archaeologists were from Jordan's Al Hussein Bin Talal University and the French Institute of the Near East. The team of archaeologists made the discovery during the excavation in 2021. The closeness of the site to the traps suggests that the residents were specialised hunters and traps were "the centre of their cultural, economic and even symbolic life in this marginal zone."

Jordan Tourism Board took to its official Twitter handle to share the pictures of the discovered ritual installation in the remote area of the southeast desert of Jordan. Thd board tweeted, "In a remote area of southeast desert of Jordan, a joint French-Jordanian scientific team of archaeologists discovers a ritual installation dedicated to mass hunting of gazelles in the Neolithic using huge traps Desert kites, the first large-scale human-built structures worldwide."

