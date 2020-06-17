Jordan's King Warns Israeli Annexation Threatens Stability In The Middle East

Jordan’s King Abdullah on June 16 warned against Isreal's plan to annex illegally occupied West Bank and said it would further threaten the stability in the Mid-East. Abdullah was speaking to US Congressional leaders and committees via video-conferencing, where he said that Israel's plan to unilaterally annex West Bank is unacceptable and undermines the ongoing efforts to achieve peace in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to annex the illegal Jewish settlements on the West Bank that the country captured from Jordan during the six-day war in 1967, which Palestine seeks as part of its state.

Importance of establishing a Palestinian state

Abdullah stressed the importance of establishing an independent, sovereign, and a viable Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Abdullah further discussed the importance of the strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan and the latest regional developments. Abdullah discussed the issues with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the Appropriations Subcommittees on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programmes at the Senate and the House.

The US lawmakers reportedly described Abdullah as the voice of moderation in the region, expressing keenness to hear from him on developments in the Middle East. They also commended Jordan’s handling of COVID-19 and the measures taken to ensure public health and safety, according to a release by the royal palace. The lawmakers expressed appreciation to Abdullah and his ongoing outreach to Congress leaders and committees, despite the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was also attended by Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to King Abdullah for Communication and Coordination Bisher Khasawneh, Adviser to King Abdullah for Policies and Media Kemal Al Nasser, and Jordan’s Ambassador in Washington, Dina Kawar.

