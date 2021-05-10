Jordan Urges Israel To Stop 'barbaric' Attacks On Worshippers In Jerusalem's Mosque

Jordan on Sunday, May 9, condemned the continuous Israeli violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque. In a statement issued by the government, it said, “What the Israeli police and special forces are doing, from violations against the mosque to attacks on worshippers, is barbaric (behaviour) that is rejected and condemned”. Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his concern over the violence in the region. “Discussed alarming situation in occupied #Jerusalem with #German FM @HeikoMaas. We appreciate strong German #EU stand against eviction of Palestinians in #SheikhJarrah. Warned against the dangerous impact of illegal violations at Al Haram. Historical, legal status quo must be upheld”, he wrote.

It all started when violent confrontations broke out in East Jerusalem between the Israeli Police and the Palestinians. Over 90 people were wounded even as the clashes continued outside the old city of Jerusalem. The clashes continued a day after the Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque as Palestinians tore down the police barricades that are installed around the Old City gates where worshippers gathered after the prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. According to reports, over 200 Palestinians and 6 Israeli police officers were injured.

UN raises concern over violence

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres also voiced concern over the ongoing violence in East Jerusalem. According to a statement by Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, Guterres has also expressed concern over the possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods. The UN Chief has therefore urged Israel to discontinue demolitions and evictions, in line with its obligations under international humanitarian and international human rights law.

Pope Francis expresses concern

Pope Francis on Saturday expressed his concern over the violence that has gripped East Jerusalem. Condemning the violence between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, Pope Francis has urged both sides to respect the multicultural identity of the Holy City. Additionally, he has also called for peace and a shared solution to end the violence in East Jerusalem.

IMAGE: AP