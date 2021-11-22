Jordan Witnesses Third Wave Of COVID, Infections Within 'comfort Levels' Of Medics

Jordan has entered the third wave of coronavirus pandemic with weekly infections soaring past 2,000 every week, according to the country’s health ministry. Since reporting its first case back in March 2020, Jordan’s COVID caseload has surged past 9,14,849 with more than 11,361 deaths, according to the latest tally by World Health Organisation (WHO). Speaking to media reporters about the same, Jordan’s Secretary-General of the Health Ministry Adel Balbisi, revealed that country’s positivity rate has surged to 8% and that it was “worrying”.

Regardless, Balbisi said that hospital capacity for treating patients was still within comfortable levels. Substantiating his claim, Balbisi said that the ICU, isolation and ventilators were currently operating below 30% capacity. It is worth mentioning here that Jordan has one of the most advanced health care systems in the world and is ranked number 5 in the world, as per World Bank.

More than 1,00,000 may die in Germany, warns top virologist

Not only the middle east but Europe is also battling a fresh surge of infections. Amid a surge in COVID cases, Germany’s top virologist has warned that 1,00,000 people might die due to Coronavirus if measures are not taken to stop the fourth wave, as per a BBC report. As the cases continue to rise, Christian Drosten has called it a “real emergency.” He further highlighted that they need to “act right now” to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Doctors in the intensive care COVID ward at Leipzig University Hospital have warned that the fourth wave might be the ‘worst’ yet. Prof Sebastian Stehr, who heads the department, told the British news portal that it has become “very difficult” for them to motivate their health staff to treat patients in the fourth wave. Stehr further highlighted that a large number of people living in the country did not understand the situation as they were still “underestimating the problem”.

Prof Sebastian Stehr highlighted that amid the COVID situation in the country, the people were not getting vaccinated. Prof Stehr mentioned that many patients have not been “vaccinated” against COVID. As per the BBC report, the state of Saxony which has been witnessing a rise in COVID cases has a less number of people who have been vaccinated. Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn has stated that the rise in COVID cases has been caused due to the people who have not been vaccinated, calling it a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

