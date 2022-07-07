Jordanian Princess Iman Gets Engaged To New York-based Financier, Couple's Photo Surfaces

Jordanian Princess Iman bint Abdullah II was engaged to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, a New York-based financier, the Royal Hashemite Court announced officially on July 6. Iman wore a flowing white gown with an embellished collar in the couple's photo, already looking the part of a princess bride. The official portrait also includes her diamond solitaire engagement ring.

Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, and Thermiotis is a managing partner at a venture capital fund based in New York. According to Hello magazine, he was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, but is of Greek descent. Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of Jordan's Queen Rania and King Abdullah II, is 25 years old. She attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where she studied alongside her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, according to The National.

Queen Rania of Jordan, a proud mother, shared the first public photo of the couple with her nearly 7 million followers on Instagram on July 6. Her caption read, "Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!"

The Jordanian Princess got engaged on July 5

Meanwhile, the official announcement read: “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis’ family."

Image: Instagram