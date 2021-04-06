Jordan's Prince Hamza Vows Loyalty To King After Mediation By The Royal Family

Jordan’s former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, half brother to Jordanian King Abdullah II, on Monday signed a letter vowing his loyalty to the king. The rift between Jordan's King Abdullah II and his half-brother, Prince Hamzah de-escalated after the mediation from King Abdullah's paternal uncle, Hassan, who got the estranged Prince to sign a letter to remain faithful to Jordan’s constitution and the country’s ruler.

In the letter that was published by the Royal Hashemite Court on the official Facebook handle, King Abdullah II's half-brother said: "I place myself in the hands of His Majesty, I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and I will always be of help and support to his majesty the king and his crown prince.” The former prince vowed his loyalty not only to the king but also to towards the legacy of the Hashemite family, as he acknowledged that the national interests of the country were above all other considerations as per the letter released by the royal court.

'Political crisis' deterred

The political crisis was deterred in Kingdom on Monday after the former prince pledged his support for Jordan's government. Hamzah and at least 16 other high-placed officials were taken under detention as the ex-crown prince was accused of plotting a coup against King Abdullah II. Among those arrested was the former head of Jordan’s royal court, and a member of the royal family Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, and Bassem Awadallah who served as an envoy to Saudi Arabia is a prominent official confidant of the king and also became the minister of finance and an adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman once.

In a videotaped statement, the ex-crown prince of Jordan said that his unlawful arrest was a “part of the conspiracy,” as he denounced the Middle Eastern country’s government of corruption and lack of transparency in its ruling system. Hamzah alleged that he was visited by the chief of general staff of the Jordanian armed forces who cut communication lines, snapped internet services, and was arrested.

He continues, “I am not the person responsible for the breakdown in governance, the corruption, and for the incompetence that has been prevalent in our governing structure for the last 15 to 20 years and has been getting worse.” Further, he said, “I am not responsible for the lack of faith people have in their institutions.” The former crown prince accused the country’s leadership saying it reached a point where no one was able to speak or express an opinion on anything without being bullied, arrested, harassed, and threatened.”

[King Abdullah II. Credit: Royal Hashemite Court]