Jose Paulino Gomes, Touted As World's Oldest Man, Dies A Week Before His 128th Birthday

A Brazilian who rose to fame for being the oldest living man on the planet died last Friday, just a week before he was set to celebrate his 128th birthday. According to the New York Post which cited local media reports, Jose Paulino Gomes succumbed to organ failure on at his residence in Pedra Bonita, a neighbourhood in Brazil's state of Minas Gerais.

Gomes was said to be the world's oldest man, with his 1917 marriage certificate from Pedra Bonita’s registry office confirming that he was born on August 4, 1895. This made him a survivor of three pandemic and two world wars. Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza, a legal adviser for the civil registry, corroborated Gomes' age and said that it was certain he was born before 1900.

But Gomes' family holds doubts, having seen multiple local cases where personal details of people have been incorrectly documented. “There is a lady nearby who is 98 years old. She says she knew him when he was just a boy. That’s when we became curious to confirm his age and looked up the registry office to find out what was correct,” said Gomes’ granddaughter, Eliane Ferreira.

'Oldest living man' dies, granddaughter recalls his quirks

“He definitely was over 100 years old, at least 110. Now we need to know how it will be recorded on the death certificate," she added. While Gomes was seen as the world's oldest man in his native country, international recordkeepers are yet to confirm it. So far, Guinness World Records claims that the oldest living person in the world is Spain's 116-year-old María Branyas Morera, who was born on March 4, 1907. The world's oldest living man is Juan Vicente Perez Mora from Venezuela, holding the world record at the age of 114.

Gomes was laid to rest on Saturday at the Corrego dos Fialhos Cemetery, as he left behind seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Fondly remembering her grandfather, Ferreira said, “He was very simple, very humble. His uniqueness was that he didn’t like anything industrialized, only things from the countryside, natural. He raised chickens, pigs … His food was all from here, had to be grown or raised here. And he always liked to have a little drink."