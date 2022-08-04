Julian Assange’s Family Renews Calls For Australia PM To Stop His Extradition To US

Months after the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected calls to intervene in the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States who faces spying charges, Canbara's MPs have now appealed that the Australian government must halt the “madness” and stop his extradition. Australian citizen Julian Assange’s family, separately on Aug 3, urged the Australian premier to stop the extradition approved by the United Kingdom that they say will be a “death sentence” for the WikiLeaks founder.

Albanese is facing mounting pressure to hold talks with his US and UK counterparts and assume a role to uphold press freedom alleging that Assange's acts are protected under the US Constitution. Just months after he assumed office, Albanese was urged to speak with US President Joe Biden about the case. Assange's fate who is currently held in Britain’s Belmarsh prison, was discussed with the Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy by his lawyer Stephen Kenny.

In May, Assange's father, John Shipton, and brother, Gabriel Shipton, expressed concerns about no progress as they called for the Australian premier to make the matter "non-negotiable" with the US government. Assange's family lamented that no meeting could be secured with Australian leader Albanese, the foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, or the attorney general, Mark Dreyfus.

'End this madness': Australia's Independent MP Andrew Wilkie

Australia's Independent MP and a supporter of WikiLeaks founder, Andrew Wilkie urged that it was perhaps time for Albanese to leverage Australian ties with the US and get Assange home. “Don’t wait for Albo … this has gone long enough,” Wilkie had told reporters in Hobart referring to the Australian leader. “I have no doubt that Anthony Albanese has enough influence over the British prime minister to bring this to an end if he picks up the phone and say – ‘end this madness'.

As a Westminster Magistrates’ Court issued the order for the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to decide whether to grant the extradition, the Australian citizen's family and the Australian MPs renewed the push to hold talks with the US about the jailed WikiLeaks founder. Albanese had earlier clarified that his government might pursue the matter diplomatically, adding that “not all foreign affairs is best done with the loudhailer.” The opposition MPs and brother of Assange Gabriel Shipton, though, called out at Albanese inaction stressing—"enough is enough."

“It is months ago now that he said this stuff and made the statement that enough is enough, but when is enough, enough?” Gabriel Shipton tweeted, adding that his brother is "not a convicted criminal."

Assange's sibling iterated that the Australian Prime Minister could “could pick up the phone and call Joe Biden and make it a non-negotiable." “We are strategically vital to the US at the moment, they need our resources, if it was made a non-negotiable, Julian would be here tomorrow," he asserted. The family of Assange alleges that the Americans “stole all his court papers and people say to us ‘put Julian in their hands, he will be safe,’ it is ridiculous, it is grotesque”. They also maintained that Assange's mental health and conditions in United States prison will deteriorate, as they also appealed the decision of the appellate court.

On June 17, UK's Home Office confirmed that Priti Patel, the home secretary, had signed the extradition order for the WikiLeaks' founder to Washington. Assange is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to leak the classified defence information relating to America's Afghanistan and Iraq wars. He was ordered to be handed to the US authorities over criminal charges and 18 counts related to his media company's release of vast troves of confidential, sensitive, and classified US Army records and data on military operations, which the US argues has caused national security concerns.