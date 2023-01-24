Juniper Oak 2023: Israel & US Forces Begin Large-scale War Games With An Eye On Iran

The Israel Defense Forces and the United States Central Command announced on Monday the start of a large-scale joint military exercise in Israel and the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The drill, named Juniper Oak 2023, will involve over 140 aircraft, 12 naval vessels, and artillery systems from both nations and will last until Friday, January 27. A senior US defense official informed NBC News that the exercise is intended to send a message to adversaries such as Iran that the United States is capable of mobilizing a significant military force despite other ongoing global issues such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and threats from China.

Both the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have emphasized the importance of the joint military exercise, known as Juniper Oak 2023. The exercise, which will involve over 140 aircraft, 12 naval vessels, and artillery systems from both nations, will last until Friday, with the goal of strengthening the readiness and interoperability of both forces, thereby contributing to regional stability. According to CENTCOM, the exercise will test joint Israeli-US readiness and improve the operational relationship between the two armies. The General Michael Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, stated that the drill enhances the ability to respond to contingencies and underscores the commitment to the Middle East. The forces will practice joint command and control, air operations in maritime surface warfare, combat search and rescue, electronic attacks, suppression of enemy air defenses, strike coordination and reconnaissance, and air interdiction.

Most significant Israel-US military drill to date

Of the 142 aircraft involved in the drill, 100 are American, including four B-52 strategic bombers, four F-35 fighter jets, 45 F/A-18 fighters, and two MQ-9 Reaper drones. The CENTCOM also stated that F-15 and F-16 fighters, AC- 130 gunships, Apache helicopters, and other rescue and refueling aircraft will participate in the drill. The IDF revealed that the aircraft will simulate various scenarios, including striking targets simulating naval threats and US bombers dropping live ammunition in southern Israel.

The naval vessels involved in the drill include six Israeli Navy ships, and six US ships, which include a carrier strike group. The IDF also stated that the drill will involve High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, as well as infantry and special forces. The joint military exercise between the United States and Israel is being considered as the most significant exercise between the two countries to date, with an unprecedented amount of aircraft and personnel involved.

The roots of the rivalry between Israel and Iran can be traced back to the foundation of the state of Israel in 1948, when Iran, under the rule of the Pahlavi dynasty, was one of the first countries to recognize Israel. However, the relationship between the two countries began to deteriorate in the 1960s, when Iran's ruling regime began to shift towards a more anti-Israel stance. This was due to a number of factors, including the Iranian Revolution of 1979, which brought the Islamic Republic of Iran to power and led to a significant shift in the country's foreign policy towards a more anti-Zionist and anti-Western stance.

One of the main reasons for the rivalry between Israel and Iran is the deep ideological differences between the two countries. Iran is an Islamic Republic and has a strong anti-Zionist ideology, while Israel is a Jewish state. Furthermore, Iran's support for Palestinian and Lebanese groups that have been involved in attacks against Israel, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, has also been a major source of tension between the two countries. Another reason for the rivalry is the strategic and geopolitical interests of both countries in the Middle East. Iran has long been a major player in the region, with its powerful military and its ability to project power in the region. Israel, on the other hand, is a regional power and sees Iran as a major threat to its security due to its nuclear program and its support for anti-Israel groups.

Iran-US rivalry

The roots of the conflict between the United States and Iran can be traced back to the early 20th century, when Iran was under the control of the British and Russian empires. The US, which was becoming more involved in international affairs, saw Iran as a strategically important country and sought to increase its influence there. This led to the US supporting a coup in 1953 that overthrew Iran's democratically elected government and installed the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, as the leader of the country. The democratically elected government was led by then Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh. He was a popular and charismatic leader who had been democratically elected as the Prime Minister of Iran in 1951.

Mossadegh had the support of a broad coalition of Iranians, including nationalists, socialists, and liberals. He was an advocate of economic and political reforms, and sought to limit the power of foreign corporations, particularly British oil companies, which controlled much of Iran's oil industry at the time. One of his major goals was to nationalize the Iranian oil industry, which was met with fierce opposition from the British government, and ultimately led to the CIA-orchestrated coup that removed him from power. The Shah, who was seen as a pro-Western leader, ruled Iran with the support of the US for 26 years.

However, there was growing dissatisfaction among Iranians with the Shah's regime, which was seen as corrupt and repressive. This led to the Iranian Revolution in 1979, which saw the Shah overthrown and replaced by an Islamic Republic led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The US was deeply troubled by the revolution, which led to the taking of American hostages in the US embassy in Tehran and the severing of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Since then, the US and Iran have had a fraught relationship, with tensions arising from a number of issues. One major point of contention has been Iran's support for anti-US groups in the Middle East, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Palestine. The US has also been concerned about Iran's efforts to develop nuclear technology, which it feared could be used to build nuclear weapons. In response, the US has imposed economic sanctions on Iran as a means of pressuring the country to change its policies. Another major point of contention has been the US's military presence in the Middle East, which Iran sees as a threat to its security. The US has also been critical of Iran's human rights record, and has accused the country of supporting terrorism.