Liverpool Manager Calls 3-0 Win Against Bournemouth 'nearly A Perfect Day'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that his team's 3-0 win against Bournemouth was nearly a perfect day as they now sit with a 11 point cushion at the top of the Premier League table. Klopp further added that he was impressed with how the boys handled the match.

'A near-perfect day'

Klopp said that it was not easy to beat Bournemouth as it was a difficult match. He said that the players made a couple of good decisions and that is what inspired their 15th win in the 2019-20 season. The Liverpool manager added that it was a difficult situation for Bournemouth as the two of their important players during the match.

Klopp said that his team netted three wonderful goals, had a few chances to score a few more goals but the end result mattered the most. He said that the performance was really good in the second half when they played in a calm and a composed way to beat their opponents, adding that it is all about doing the right thing whenever they are on the field.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Barclays Premier League after 16 matches but the manager said that it is not something he was thinking about as he focused on moving forward step by step.

Read: Jürgen Klopp Says Liverpool Loanee Harry Wilson Can Succeed At Anfield

Have to step up for every game

Klopp said that he is always concerned before they face any team and makes sure that they do not go through any problem before and during the match. He said that both and the team remain grounded even after their 11 point cushion because they respect every match they play.

Read: Liverpool Vs Everton Highlights: Sadio Mane Steals The Show In Liverpool's 5-2 Win

The Liverpool manager was of the opinion that every game is difficult and they work hard and attempt to win the game. Liverpool won the game with goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain(35th minute), Naby Keita(44th minute) and Mohamed Salah(54th minute). Liverpool next play against FC Red Bull Salzburg in their UEFA Champions League group stage match on December 10 at the Red Bull Arena as they will attempt to further cement their lead at the top of Group E with 13 points provided they beat their opponents.

Read: Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Taunts Liverpool Over Schedule Complaints

Read: FA Cup Draw: Liverpool Face Everton, Manchester United Take On Wolves

(With inputs from agencies)