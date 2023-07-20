Last Updated:

Just Stop Oil Protestor Brutally Beaten By Pregnant Woman's Partner After Car Crash: Watch

A climate activist belonging to the group Just Stop Oil was punched to the floor and kicked on the ground by a partner of a pregnant woman after a car crash.

Just Stop Oil

Man beats the Just Stop Oil protestor in the middle of the road (Image: Twitter - @ClownWorld_)


A climate activist belonging to the group 'Just Stop Oil' was kicked on the ground by a partner of a pregnant woman after a car crash. According to the British news outlet Mirror UK, the man was thrown on the floor and beaten up after he got involved in the whole saga. The video of the activist getting beaten up went viral online, garnering massive attention among netizens. 

In the now-viral video, a woman can be seen coming out of a silver Mercedes and screaming at the activists. "Stop now, I'm pregnant", the woman screamed and within split seconds, the man came out of the car and started punching the activists. "Stop now, stop recording, you little s***." t,” the partner can be heard yelling, as per the report by Mirror UK. According to the British News outlet, climate activist Daniel Knorr was previously carried off the pitch at Lords by English cricketer Jhonny Bairstow following intense protests. 

Investigation underway 

As per the report by the British news outlet, the police reported to Earl’s Count Road in Long and the matter is currently under investigation. Following the incident the police told the media that the protestors do not want to pursue any action. However, the police are still inquiring to identify the man. "Daniel was assaulted while marching this morning and remained nonviolent throughout. Disruption is difficult, but it's necessary,” the group stated in a statement, Mirror UK reported. "We are continuing to investigate a video circulating social media between a protester and a member of the public in Earl’s Court Road on Wednesday 19 July,” the Metropolitan police commented on the issue. “Officers have spoken with the protestor who does not want to pursue any action, however, enquiries are ongoing to identify the member of the public,” the police added.   

