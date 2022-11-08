Justin Trudeau Accuses China Of Taking 'aggressive’ Steps Against Canada’s Democracy'

On November 7, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused China of playing "aggressive games with Canada's democracy and institutions". In his statement, Trudeau said, "We have taken significant measures to strengthen the integrity of our elections processes and our systems, and will continue to invest in the fight against election interference, against foreign interference of our democracies and institutions."

However, China has denied these allegations made by the Canadian PM and stated that the country has "no interest" in Canada's internal political affairs.

A Chinese foreign ministry official, Zhao Lijian commented that Canada should not make such remarks and that these remarks can "harm its relationship with China". The Chinese foreign ministry official also added that the relationship between countries can only be built on the basis of "mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit".

Canada alleges China of intervening in Canada's Democracy

According to Global News, a local broadcaster in Canada, China was allegedly involved directly in the election and they had funded a "clandestine network" of candidates in a recent ballot. A report also mentioned that Beijing directed transfers of funds to at least 11 federal election candidates.

It has been reported that some members of this alleged "clandestine network", were knowingly aligned with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The role of the CCP's United Front Work Department has allegedly expanded and intensified under the presidency of Xi Jinping with the main function to mobilise society abroad to fulfill CCP objectives. The body allegedly runs orchestrated operations and was "working out of Chinese embassies and used proxies to generate funds and push into Canada's democracy".

A month ago, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was looking into the records of "criminal activity in relation to so-called 'police' stations" operated by China. Further, it was followed by Safeguard Defender, which is a Spain-based human rights group, who said that the offices have been used by Chinese police to carry out operations on foreign soil and pressure Chinese nationals abroad. Whereas China has clarified that the locations simply offer services like the renewal of driver's licenses.