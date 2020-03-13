Justin Trudeau Self-isolates Over COVID19 Fears After Wife Exhibits Mild Flu-like Symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire will self-isolate themselves after his wife showed some flu-like symptoms and was tested for the new Coronavirus, an official reportedly said on March 12. The statement added that the 48-year-old Liberal leader has shown no symptoms of the virus yet and will continue to work from home until the results of his wife's test comes in. According to the reports, face to face meetings with provincial premiers scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be held via telephone.

READ: Canada Declares Coronavirus Outbreak At Long-term Care Home

122 confirmed cases in Canada

Grégoire recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, UK, and started showing flu-like symptoms like low fever and mild cough, the statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's office read. She immediately sought medical assistance and is being tested for the COVID-19 virus. As per the reports, she has self-isolated herself at home awaiting test results.

Canada has reportedly confirmed a total of 122 cases of the novel Coronavirus as of March 13. Public Health Agency of Canada issued travel health notice for seven countries which include Iran, Hong Kong, China, Northern Italy, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread rapidly.

READ: Canada Issues Travel Health Notices Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Canada issues travel advisory

Travel health notices are part of the government of Canada’s travel advisory for a particular country. According to news reports, the Canadian government advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China, despite a drop in infection cases over a week. It has placed China at a level 3 alert, or "avoid non-essential travel. Iran, Italy and South Korea are all at level 2, or "practice special precautions" due to hundreds of confirmed cases recently being reported from the three countries.

The notice has been issued to alert the Canadian travellers to make them aware of the health risks associated when they travel. The agency also urged its citizens to keep a curb on their health while travelling. It added that if someone develops any symptoms, they should contact their local health authority.

READ: Coronavirus: Canada Reports 15 Cases, Including One Presumptive Case In Quebec

READ: Justin Trudeau Seeks Answers From Iran, Asks Them To Take 'full Responsibility'

(Pic Credits: AP)