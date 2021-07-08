Justin Trudeau Appoints Mary Simon As Canada's First Indigenous Governor-General

As a historic step, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Mary Simon as the first Indigenous Governor-General of the country. With this step, the Prime Minister is said to have crushed the age of mistreatment towards the indigenous communities and acknowledged the contribution of the population to the society after a century. Trudeau made the significant announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec on July 6, Tuesday.

This morning, I announced our country’s next Governor General: Mary Simon. Ms. Simon has long been an advocate for Canadian Inuit and Indigenous peoples, and I know she’ll serve all Canadians with the same dedication and integrity. https://t.co/9bAhm1Egsc pic.twitter.com/XIGQmbedrx — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2021

Mary Simon is a leading advocate of Indigenous Rights and is appointed to represent the constitutional monarchy, namely, the crowned Queen Elizabeth II as Canada's official head of the state. A native of the Inuk community from Kuujjuaq of Northeastern village of Quebec said during a press meet that her appointment is a "historic and inspirational" moment for Canada. Moreover, this "step forward" is a representation of "dynamic time" the shared history, she added. Simon is all set to help engender reconciliation, which has remained a cause for concern in the country for bygone years. Simon was also involved in the implementation of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, the entrenchment of Aboriginal and treaty rights in the Canadian Constitution, and the creation of the Arctic Council.

Critical Policies: Reconciliation and Woman Rights

The need for reconciliation with the Indigenous community has become of prime importance in the wake of the current socio-political scenario of Canada. The discovery of 182 unmarked graves at a Canadian school has taken the country by storm and bared the skeleton of its long-term culture-based discrimination. The graves were unearthed in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Simon, who was earlier Canada's ambassador to Denmark has prompted to take over the reconciliation process of the native communities and promote women's rights as well. She is expected to mediate between the country's disparate groups. Simon's appointment is considered an important affair after the removal of Canada's first Indigenous Justice Minister to the post of Minister of Veteran Affairs, which was widely considered as less influential. Following which the government faced heavy criticism for its lofty commitments towards indigenous communities.

Congratulations to Canada's first Indigenous Governor General, Mary Simon!



Mary is a diplomat, advocate, and a strong Inuk Woman. I look forward to working with her as the Crown's representative in Canada! — Perry Bellegarde (@perrybellegarde) July 6, 2021

We’re delighted with the appointment of Mary Simon, Canada's first #Inuit #GovernorGeneral. Eminently qualified, Ms. Simon has shown a commitment to human rights, and Indigenous issues. The perspective she will bring to the role is an important step towards reconciliation. — NWAC (@NWAC_CA) July 6, 2021

This political decision of the Canadian Prime Minister has welcomed a series of appreciations from world leaders. President of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde congratulated Mary on her appointment. The Native Women's Association of Canada also applauded the governance for welcoming an Inuit to "serve a prominent representative role." However, Simon also faced criticism from the local media on her lack of French-speaking skills, which is one of the official languages of Canada. Nevertheless, she boldly admitted to her lack of French fluency and informed that she would learn French and plans to conduct her meets in English and French as well.

(Input: Twitter)