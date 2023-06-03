Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to express he was grief-stricken after coming across distressing images of the massive rail disaster that struck India on the evening of Friday. "The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts," he tweeted.

He also vowed that Canada will continue to stand in support of India as the country deals with the tragedy that killed over 200 people and wounded over 900 others.

Several world leaders condoled the lives that were lost in the train accident. Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, who is on a state visit to India for a period of four days, said on Saturday that he was "saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today."

"I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families at this hour of grief," he added. Earlier on Friday, a massive collision occurred near the Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district.

Search and rescue teams are currently carrying out operations, scrambling to free the passengers still trapped in the derailed coaches. Over 230 people have died as a result of the rail disaster, and more than 900 have been injured. The event marks one of the deadliest train tragedies that India has witnessed in its history.