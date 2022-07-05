Reacting to the mass shooting during an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago that killed at least six people, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said his heart breaks for the people of Illinois, as the "special day" has become the "worst day" for many of the families who have lost their loved ones on Monday. Trudeau noted that the people who had participated in the July 4 parade had only a single goal-- to celebrate their country's independence day, however, he said the brutal incident has instead changed the lives of families forever. Expressing grief over the mass killing, the Canadian Prime Minister affirmed the support of Ottawa to the loved ones of the victims.

"My heart breaks for the people of Highland Park, Illinois, who wanted nothing more than to celebrate their country this morning – but instead had their lives change forever. To the injured, and to the loved ones of the victims: Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts," he wrote on the microblogging site on Tuesday.

The remarks from the Prime Minister came as a 22-year-old gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, which killed at least six people, and injured 30 others.

Police find the man suspected in the shooting

According to Highland Park's police chief, the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Robert E Crimo III, has been arrested after an hours-long manhunt. However, police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo. Earlier, Police issued a warning saying Crimo III should be dangerous as he was heavily armed and was out of the grip of the security agencies. Meanwhile, Illinois Governor J B Pritzker, during a press conference, denounced the recent attack and said it was devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely "American plague". “I'm furious because it does not have to be this way... while we celebrate the Fourth of July just once a year, mass shootings have become a weekly — yes, weekly — American tradition."

Biden vows to end the gun violence epidemic

Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene.



I will not give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 4, 2022

In recent months, America's schools, churches, and grocery stores were attacked, resulting in the killing of innocent people. And now, community parades have all become killing grounds. Reacting to the Illinois shooting incident, US President Joe Biden said he was shocked by the gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on Independence Day. He again called gun violence-- an epidemic and said he would not give up fighting against it.

