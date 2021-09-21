Justin Trudeau Did Not Get Majority He Wanted, Says Erin O'Toole After Conceding Defeat

Leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole, who conceded defeat to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, took a jibe at the latter by saying that even though Trudeau appealed, the citizens of the country did not give him the majority that he wanted. In an address to the nation after conceding defeat in the snap elections, O’Toole said, “Five weeks ago, Mr. Trudeau asked for a majority. He said that the minority parliament was unworkable. But tonight, Canadians did not give him the majority mandate that he wanted.”

“In fact, people sent him back with another minority at the cost of 600 million dollars and deeper divisions in our great country. Just days back, he said that he would hold yet another election in 18 months if he didn’t get his way, “ he added in the televised address.

The Conservative leader then remarked that Trudeau was hoping for a swift “power grab” but the Canadian PM “has thrust us into what he has promised will be 18 months of perpetual campaigning.” The 48-year-old who spoke simultaneously in French, urged people to heal the divide. He also said that Trudeau wanted 18 more months of divisive campaigning to try and get an election result of his own choice. However, O’Toole said that the need of the hour to erase the divide instead of exploiting it for selfish gains.

Trudeau wins third consecutive term

Justin Trudeau became the prime minister of Canada in 2015 and has now won a third consecutive term. However, in the repeat of the 2019 polls, his Liberals did not bag enough seats to form a majority government. As per the latest count, Liberal Party won or was leading with 156 seats and conservatives were trailing at 123 in the 338-member House of Commons. In a bid to form a clear majority government, a party should have at least 170 seats. Back in 2019, Liberals had 157 seats while the Conservatives secured 121.

Following his win on September 21, Trudeau said, “Thank you, Canada — for casting your vote, for putting your trust in the Liberal team, for choosing a brighter future. We're going to finish the fight against COVID. And we're going to move Canada forward. For everyone.”

IMAGE: AP