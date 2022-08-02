Lauding the US drone strike in Kabul which killed Osama bin Laden’s successor Ayman al-Zawahiri Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that it is a “step toward a safer world”. Al-Qaeda chief and one of the masterminds of the deadly 9/11 attacks in the US had just turned 71 when the US drone strike killed him on Sunday. Officials have reportedly revealed that Washington fired 2 Hellfire missiles at the al-Qaeda chief as he walked out on the balcony in Kabul around sunrise on Sunday.

Hailing US’ counterterrorism operation, authorised by President Joe Biden last week, Trudeau said, “Canada will keep working with our global partners to counter terrorist threats, promote peace and security, and keep people here at home and around the world safe.”

As reactions poured in over the killing of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world, former US President Barack Obama issued the first response to the US drone strike killing the al-Qaeda chief. Obama said, “More than 20 years after 9/11, one of the masterminds of that terrorist attack and Osama bin Laden’s successor as the leader of al-Qaeda – Ayman al-Zawahiri – has finally been brought to justice.”

Hailing the leadership of US President Joe Biden, Obama said Sunday’s killing of al-Zawahiri, is a “tribute” to US intelligence who worked for decades “for this moment”. Former US President also noted the news, announced by Biden on Monday, is “proof that it’s possible to root out terrorism without being at war in Afghanistan” referring to US troop withdrawal which took place in August 2021 leading the Taliban to reconquer the country.

“And I hope it provides a small measure of peace to the 9/11 families and everyone else who has suffered at the hands of al-Qaeda,” said Barack Obama.

Biden hopes al-Zawahiri killing brings 'closure' to 9/11 victims' family

Remarkably, the operation neutralising al-Zawahiri is a significant win for the Biden administration in counterterrorism especially just 11 months after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan after a war that lasted for two decades. In a speech from the White House on Monday, Biden said that he authorised the “precision strike” that neutralised al-Zawahiri, who was reportedly an early mentor of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the deadly 9/11 attacks that paralysed the US.

Biden expressed hope that the killing of al-Zawahiri brings “one more measure of closure” to the families of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the country. Giving an insight into the successful secretive operation, US President said that the intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The operation was carried out on Sunday after Biden authorized the move last week.

“He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens,” Biden said.

“This terrorist leader is no more,” he added.

Image: AP