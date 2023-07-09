Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau channeled his inner Taylor Swift while responding to a tweet by the American singer-songwriter this week. What he didn't do was read the room before hitting 'send', and ended up sparking backlash from infuriated Canadians.

Earlier this week, Swift took to her Twitter handle to share her excitement about adding new shows to her world tour. "Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore !! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???" she wrote.

Surprisingly, her tweet triggered a reaction from Trudeau, who took out the time to craft a witty tweet while being ensnarled in economic woes and the consequences of the Canadian wildfires. "It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon." he responded.

Social media users react to Trudeau's tweet

While some fans of the 'Cruel Summer' singer rejoiced watching the premier out himself as a fellow 'Swiftie', others were not happy. Some cast doubt over Trudeau's priorities as the country faces crises on multiple fronts. "Direct update on the state of Canada’s economy," a filmmaker tweeted.

"Canada. While you rework your family budget and worry about rising interest rates with no end in sight, your creepy PM is tweeting Taylor Swift," another user added. 'Wow, this is a prime minister begging a pop artist to come to Canada. We are being led by a pre-pubescent school girl," wrote a third user.

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

Trudeau's tweet coincides with the wildfires that raged across Canada, prompting the evacuation of about 155,856 people, according to Canadian Forest Service's Michael Norton. The blistering inferno sent plumes of haze to parts of the central and eastern United States and raised air quality concerns.