Justin Trudeau Orders NORAD To Shoot Down 'unidentified Object' Flying Over Canada

In a massive development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he had ordered the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD), to take down a high-altitude object which was flying over Canadian airspace on Saturday. According to CNN, the unidentified object was flying over northern Canada. This came days after the US military shot down an unidentified object that infiltrated the American airspace over the coast of Alaska. The Canadian Prime Minister took to Twitter to inform about the operation.

“I ordered the takedown of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object,” Trudeau tweeted on Saturday (local time).

He went on to add that he had spoken to US President Joe Biden in the afternoon and assured that the Canadian forces will analyse the wreckage of the object. “I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping watch over North America,” the Canadian Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Fourth known violation of North American airspace in the past two weeks

The unidentified object flying over Northern Canada was the fourth known violation of North American airspace in two weeks. However, it is still not clear if the Saturday infiltration has anything to do with the Chinese spy balloons that flew over the United States of America last week. According to CNN, the news of the Saturday incident came hours after the NORAD command claimed that it was “monitoring a high altitude airborne object” over northern Canada. As per the reports, military aircraft from both US and Canada are currently operating over Alaska and Canada, to monitor the situation.