Justin Trudeau Praises Sikh Community On Vaishakhi For Their Important Contribution

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the Indo-Canadian Sikh community for their contribution towards the COVID-19 battle and celebrating Vaisakhi festival differently for a common cause. On April 13, Trudeau issued a statement on Vaisakhi festival saying it is a time for all Canadians to celebrate the important contributions of Sikhs in the country.

Trudeau said that it is also the time “to learn about Sikhism’s rich traditions and teachings of equality, unity, selfless service, and social justice.”

The Canadian Prime Minister recalled the gatherings of families and friends of Sikh community at their local Gurdwaras to pray, read from the sacred scripture, and take part in vibrant parades and Nagar Kirtans. He highlighted that the Sikh community is celebrating the festival differently following the recommendations of public health experts and urged everyone to continue to stay at home.

Vaisakhi is a time to focus on what matters - family, friends, and being there for our neighbours. And although we can’t come together at a Nagar Kirtan or a Gurdwara this year, I want to wish all Sikh Canadians celebrating a very happy Vaisakhi! https://t.co/mF9PbUdTLq pic.twitter.com/s0i56qGBXB — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 13, 2020

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, took to Twitter to emphasise that Vaisakhi is a time to focus on what matters. He said that Sikh organizations like Khalsa Aid are helping Canadians in need with food, personal protective equipment and care packages amid challenging circumstances.

'Stay Home'

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr Theresa Tam acknowledged that not being able to gather together during a festival due to physical distancing measures is difficult. She thanked the community for celebrating virtually and at home with family members to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Today, Sikhs in Canada and across the world will celebrate #Vaisakhi. To all those celebrating, please continue to #StayHome to help #FlattentheCurve and have a safe holiday. #COVID19 @CPHO_Canada @GovCanHealth pic.twitter.com/HrawvllueS — Canadian Heritage (@CdnHeritage) April 13, 2020

Canada has reported over 25,000 cases of coronavirus and 780 deaths due to the infection so far. According to the latest report, over 1.9 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with more than 119,700 deaths.

(Image source: Twitter / @JustinTrudeau)