Justin Trudeau Says Canada Mulling Possibility Of Helping Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Members of Parliament are gathering to address and review the ongoing situation in and surrounding Ukraine. He will be joining the members virtually to discuss Canada's support for Ukraine's sovereignty as well as territorial integrity amid the probable Russian invasion of Kyiv. Taking to Twitter, Canada PM stated that they will also talk about the importance of a diplomatic settlement.

This comes after the Canadian government on Sunday stated that non-essential personnel and their family members will be 'temporarily' sent back to Canada from the embassy in Kyiv. However, the nation assured that the diplomatic mission will remain open to assist Canadians in Ukraine.

The government said in a statement that it would continue to closely monitor developments in Ukraine and that the safety of Canadian citizens is a top priority. Moreover, the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv will establish a group of workers with expertise in sectors like security sector reform, crisis management, democratic reform, consular aid, and diplomacy, according to the statement.

Canada stated that it will provide cyber help to Ukraine

In addition to this, on January 26, Canada stated that it will provide cyber help to Ukraine as well as increase military training. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, on the other hand, has stated that his country will not transfer small arms to Kyiv. In a news conference, Trudeau announced that the government will expand intelligence sharing and provide "non-lethal equipment" to prepare for Russian aggressions by boosting Operation Unifier. Further, Canada would offer Ukraine with $40 million in development assistance. This came after a three-day virtual conference in which the Canadian cabinet considered deploying armaments to Ukraine.

According to Global News, Canada considered sending small arms and ammunition to Ukraine, as well as greater intelligence and cyber help.

While the West has expressed alarm over the large number of soldiers stationed near the border, Russia has dismissed claims that the deployment of 100,000 soldiers poses a danger to Ukraine's territorial sovereignty, describing it as standard training inside its boundaries. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, encouraged western countries not to create panic, warning that the prediction of an invasion has been putting the country's economy in jeopardy.

(Image: AP)