Justin Trudeau Slams Hateful Rhetoric, Violence During Anti-vaccine Protests In Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, Jan 31 condemned the ‘fringe minority' in the truckers’ anti-COVID-19 restrictions protests for their hateful rhetoric, physical abuse that jeopardizes the safety of other citizens, brandishing of the Swastika [hakenkreuz Nazi symbol], holding “unacceptable views” and incitation of violence, saying that such extremist voices do not represent the position of the protesters.

I want to be very clear: We’re not intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags. And we won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism, or dishonour the memory of our veterans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

There is no place in Canada for this behaviour. So, to those responsible: It needs to stop. And to those who joined the convoy but are uncomfortable with the symbols of hatred and division on display: Be courageous and speak out. Do not stand for, or with, intolerance and hate. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

The Canadian Premier asserted that while he supports and respects peaceful protests in a democracy, freedom of expression, and the act of displeasure known to the government, there is “no right” entitled to protesters to spew hate or violence and that they must step up and own responsibility for such gruesome acts.

“There are other ways to express displeasure,” said the Canadian leader, as he denounced the "Freedom Convoy" comprising of over 2,700 truckers that entered the Canadian capital city of Ottawa, Saturday, to protest Trudeau's stringent COVID-19 policies.

Trudeau lashed out at a press conference on Monday, as at least a hundred big rigs blockaded a main street near the Canadian parliament building and demonstrated against Canada’s vaccine mandate for the truckers that transit the US-Canada border.

Canadian lawmakers link protesting tractor-trailers with 'fascism'

While Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly informed that these protests had become “national” in scope, and had turned massive in scale, the Canadian Trucking Alliance scrambled to curb the protests as they attempted to block protesters from congregating along the highways. The convoy of tractor-trailers was linked with “Fascism" by the leading American newspapers and Trudeau publicly lambasted the protesters’ "unacceptable views,” not supporting their demands of scrapping the vaccine mandates, and calling the protests “threats or acts of violence.”

“The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa, who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing, do not represent the views of Canadians,” Trudeau separately said at a briefing. He reiterated that his government will uphold the “values of the country,” and will stand on the side of science to protect each other. That, said Trudeau, was the “only best way” to ensure Canada’s freedoms, rights, and values.

Meanwhile, Tamara Lich, an organizer of the truck convoy appeared to refute Trudeau’s remarks, as she said in a video posted on the convoy’s Facebook page that the truckers have been on their way for a peaceful protest to make their concerns heard to the government. “I just want to put it out there that nobody in this convoy will be inciting violence or uttering threats. That is not what we’re here to do,” Lich said in the footage.

The latter also dismissed claims that the protesters were inciting violence, as she stressed, “If you see anybody trying to associate themselves with us that is acting in that way, you need to get their truck number and their license plate and report it to the police.” She then went on to add, “That is not our mandate. Violence and threats is not our mandate” as she reiterated that the protests have been calm to make the voices of the protesting citizens heard.

PM Trudeau flees office as truckers protest ‘to make voices heard’

A convoy of thousands of truckers and other protesters converged on Parliament Hill to oppose Justin Trudeau’s mandate announced in November 2021 that requires all Canadian truckers to be fully vaccinated in order to cross the border from the United States, in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine. Demonstrators converged at the parliamentary precinct on Saturday, as they travelled thousands of kilometres to the Prime Minister’s office to make their message heard to their leader, who at the time fled the scene to an undisclosed location in the nation's capital.

Protesters also gathered in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Ottawa's National War Memorial, which the Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson labelled “sign of complete disrespect” as he put the police forces on standby to crackdown on the crowd. Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Canada's top soldier Gen. Wayne Eyre. Also condemned the behaviour of the demonstrators. Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand tweeted that the behaviour of protesters was "beyond reprehensible.”

I am sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial. Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this. Those involved should hang their heads in shame. — General / Général Wayne Eyre (@CDS_Canada_CEMD) January 29, 2022

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole derided the protests, as he said in a statement: "I support the right to peacefully protest but that should not be confused with blatant disrespect for the men and women who have served, inspired, and protected our country.” He added that protesters in question should be "ashamed."

“The convoy has snarled traffic throughout the region, clogging arteries that lead in and out of the city centre,” reported CBC’s ground reporters. “Many trucks that have gathered along Wellington Street in front of the Parliament Buildings are adorned with banners denouncing public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.”

Trudeau to India: 'Let me remind you.. path of dialogue'

It is to be noted that Canadian leader Trudeau had voiced his condemnation for Indian authorities during the farmer's agitation in India of similar nature where unknown groups had engaged in acts of violence. He had urged for a "path of dialogue as befitting a democracy” as he had conveyed that Ottawa was concerned about the crackdown on the protests. While trying to bring law and order in place the MEA was quick to dismiss Trudeau’s remarks as “unwarranted” the Canadian leader in a staunch tone had said:

"Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of the protesters.” He had gone at lengths to mediate the sensitive situation within India, asserting, “We believe in the process of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns.”

Trump: “The Canadian truckers, you’ve been reading about it. Who are resisting bravely these lawless mandates are doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far, and we want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way.” pic.twitter.com/DPAfraVHjd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 30, 2022

Among the anti-COVID-19 protesters on the Hill, who Canadian Prime Minister said are carrying Nazi symbols, and are spewing violence, are the parents with kids, groups of friends, and elderly or disabled people using canes that have been demonstrating in a party-like environment but drew the condemnation of Canadian lawmakers for just parking their cars on the National War Memorial.

Hope #JustinTrudeau's anti-India friends would come up to his rescue. Before poking nose into internal matters of a sovereign nation and a much bigger democracy, never forget that Karma could hit back hard!https://t.co/MbaBzIOK1U — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 30, 2022

Welcome to Karma Cafe. There are no menus here. You get served what you deserve. How much ever powerful you are you will get dished #JustinTrudeau https://t.co/miwBLHkd7N — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 31, 2022

Trudeau lambasted the group for acting “against the values” of the country. Former US President Donald Trump meanwhile supported the convoy protesters as he said “We are with them all the way.” Many in India meanwhile called out at Trudeau’s ‘hypocrisy’.