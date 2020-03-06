Video Shows Empty Kaaba As Saudi Shuts Mecca For Pilgrims Amid Coronavirus Dread

Videos of empty Kaaba, one of the holiest sites in Islam, is going viral on Social media. The Kaaba in the Grand Mosque is usually packed with pilgrims and worshippers can be seen in the video to be completely devoid of any people. According to sources entry was temporarily closed in order to disinfect the Kaaba and the area surrounding it.

Restricted entry before Hajj

Last week the Saudi Government had decided to restrict the entry of all foreign pilgrims in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in case it was brought into the country by a pilgrim. The government's decision comes months ahead of the annual 10-day pilgrimage of Hajj.

Take a look at the video of the deserted Kaaba that was uploaded on Twitter below.

It Is So Much Painful To See Kabba Like This.May Allah Forgive Us & Help Is To Follow ThE Right Path..❤ pic.twitter.com/wB6LsvTTnu — Sweet Poison💫(Zalmi💛) (@Ha_Sayss) March 5, 2020

Holy Kabba with empty Mataaf for sterilizing and cleaning Magnificent View ❤️

PC Haramain Sharifain pic.twitter.com/taNwn8YNT1 — Iffe (@iamIffe) March 5, 2020



Iran has reported over 3,500 cases reported and 108 deaths. The coronavirus and the fear it has caused around the world has not only affected international business but also affected tourism, sports events, and schools. According to reports, almost 300 million students have been sent home worldwide due to closure of schools in an effort to limit or contain the spread of the virus.

While China still accounts for the most number of cases owing to the fact that the virus first appeared there, but infections across the globe are rising with countries like South Korea, Iran and Italy turning into major virus hotspots.

Italy which has emerged as a major cluster for the coronavirus has the biggest outbreak in Europe and it has schools and universities to close down till March 154. Italy has 3,858 reported cases and 148 deaths due to the deadly coronavirus. Another European country, France has reported a sharp rise in cases. It now has over 400 cases and seven deaths in the country.