Kabaddi Coach From Punjab's Moga Shot Dead In Philippines

A Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga has been shot dead in Manila, the capital city of the Philippines.

The coach was shot dead at his home after coming back from work. As per the information gathered, Gurpreet Singh Gindru (43) was shot in the head by some unidentified miscreants who barged into his home.

The news reached Moga district on Tuesday, after which the Pakharwad village of Nihal Singh Wala sub-division, from where the deceased, Gurpreet Singh Gindru initially belonged, went numb and shocked. The villagers are now demanding that the government should bring his mortal remains back home for cremation.

Coach went to the Philippines four years back

As per the villagers, Gurpreet Singh Gindru went to the Philippines about four years back. Villagers also said that a few years back, before going to the Philippines, Gurpreet went to Canada while his wife and son were residing in the Philippines. However, a couple of years even he also shifted to the Philippines. Apart from being a businessman, he also used to give kabaddi coaching to young people in Manila.

The victim's parents and brothers have returned home to Moga village. The reason for the killing has not been ascertained as of now.