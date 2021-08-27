Kabul Airport Blast: Flags Of All NATO Allies To Be Flown At Half-mast After Twin Attacks

Following the deadly twin explosions at the Kabul airport, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said that the flags of all the 30 allies were flying at half-mast at the NATO headquarters. While stating that NATO mourned the death of all the victims, Jens Stoltenberg said that the organisation would honour the US personnel who lost their lives in the attack on Thursday while getting others to safety. "They will never be forgotten," the NATO Secretary-General added.

Afghanistan Crisis: NATO mourns death of victims in Kabul bombings

The flags of all 30 Allies are flying at half-mast at #NATO Headquarters following the appalling terrorist attack outside #Kabul airport. We mourn all the victims. We honour the U.S. personnel who lost their lives getting others to safety – they will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/2jMPrWg5Ta — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) August 27, 2021

Kabul Airport Blast: NATO General Secretary condemns bombing

Earlier in the day, Jens Stoltenberg, sympathised with the victims of the Kabul twin blast and urged for focus on quick evacuation resolutions. The explosion and gunfire at the Kabul airport claimed the lives of 13 American soldiers and 95 Afghans while wounding many. The first blast took place at Abbey Gate which is primarily used for US evacuations. The second blast was reported at the Baron Hotel which is primarily reserved for the Western military.

Jens Stoltenberg said that he strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport. While issuing a statement, he said, "My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible."

This attack comes just a couple of days after Stoltenberg held a discussion on Afghanistan with G7 leaders and insisted that terrorist groups should not be allowed to operate freely from Afghanistan.

US issues advisory

The US state department had issued a new advisory after the blasts, stating,

"There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid travelling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately."

John Kirby also took to Twitter, stating,

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update."

