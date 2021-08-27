Kabul Airport Blasts: Death Toll Crosses 95, Evacuation Flights Resume Amid Chaos

With heightened urgency, the evacuation flights resumed from Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul on August 27 after two suicide bombings targetted the citizens and killed over 100. While desperate Afghans are still looking to flee the country after the Taliban takeover, the United States has said that further attempted attacks are expected before the August 31 deadline imposed on foreign troops by the insurgents. Thursday’s terrorist attack caused thousands of Afghans to flood Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. The visuals from the airport in the war-ravaged nation have also been accessed by Republic TV showing frantic people seeking evacuation.

On August 26, two suicide bombers, as well as gunmen, attacked Afghans and the American troops in the country now controlled by the Taliban. The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IS-K) prompting US President Joe Biden to pledge retaliation and completing the evacuation of Afghans. He has promised to take revenge for the deaths of US service members and Afghans who died in both attacks. Biden said, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.” While the citizens sought to flee the nation, Taliban members with heavy weapons about 500 metres from the airport were preventing anyone from moving forward.

Bombings kill at least 95 Afghans, 13 US troops

Thursday’s bombings near the international airport in Kabul have reportedly killed at least 95 Afghans along with 13 US troops, as stated by American and Afghan officials. August 26 also marked the deadliest day for the United States soldiers since August 2011. Officials have also noted on Friday that the actual toll of the incidents could be much higher. One of the officials, who spoke to the media on the condition of anonymity, said that other people might have taken bodies away from the scene.

In an emotionally overwhelming speech, Biden blamed the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which is considered prominently more radical than the Taliban terrorists. He pledged to ensure the safety of Afghans even as the pressure to extend the Tuesday deadline continues to intensify. The US President also cited the threat of terrorist attacks as one of the reasons for him to stick to the plan of completing evacuation by August 31.

“We will rescue the Americans; we will get our Afghan allies out, and our mission will go on,” Biden said.

IMAGE: AP