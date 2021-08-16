Kabul Airport In Chaos As Multiple Shooting Incidents Reported; Exclusive Videos Accessed

The escalating tensions at Kabul Airport on Monday took a fresh turn with gunshots reportedly by US troops. On-ground visuals exclusively accessed by Republic TV show a large gathering of people desperately trying to board flights with a wish to leave Afghanistan while armed US troops are seen positioned on another side. People were also seen standing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul with a perplexed state of mind.

Meanwhile, chaos was witnessed at Kabul Airport since Monday morning with frightening visuals of people desperately trying to get inside aircrafts as Taliban seized Kabul and gained a decisive hold of Afghanistan. It can be noted that Air India on Monday diverted its Chicago-Delhi flight toward Sharjah in the UAE to avoid Afghanistan airspace after it was declared "uncontrolled" by authorities at Kabul airport, senior officials said. Pertinent to note that the 6000-strong US military is currently taken control of the airport's perimeter overseeing evacuation.