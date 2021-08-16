Kabul Airport, Roads Witness Pandemonium As Thousands Flee Taliban-captured Afghan Capital

As the Taliban captured the Afghan capital Kabul, inching forward towards power in war-torn Afghanistan, devastating visuals have emerged from the country. Several videos depicting chaos in the Afghan capital amid the ongoing crisis have been doing rounds on social media. The onground videos depict the plight all those people stuck in Afghanistan. Many rushed to airports to evacuate the country as soon as possible before the Taliban officially commences its reign. The major international airports in the country were crowded with people trying to escape the mayhem.



Citizens rush to flee Afghanistan amid rising uncertainity

Different countries, including the US, India and France have asked their diplomats and citizens to leave the country. Latest visuals also show French diplomats fleeing the country on a helicopter. Around 126 Indian passengers were evacuated from Afghanistan on the last Air India flight AI-243 that had arrived at Delhi late on Sunday evening. The flight from Kabul to Delhi was the last Air India flight to take off from Afghanistan as the govt surrendered to the Taliban.



A situation of the mass exodus was observed on the streets of Kabul, where a massive traffic jam was seen as people took to the streets to escape the region. With the Taliban gaining control in the country, local Afghans are scared of what may happen next as uncertainty looms on their heads.

Civil situation degrades amid mounting chaos

Citizens are fearing outbreaks of violence in the country and degradation of the women in the state. Taliban insurgents are infamous for imposing regressive practices against women. According to a report by the Associated Press, after the Taliban's takeover, the women are not being allowed to go out to the markets without a male escort, reveal their ankles, or step out of their homes to work.



Afghan govt surrenders ahead of Taliban

This is after the Afghan government surrendered in front of the Taliban as they paced to gain control of Kabul. The latest reports suggest that the incumbent President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country and has flown to Tajikistan along with other top officials,as a leadership council he has entrusted his powers to negotiates with the Taliban.

President Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan with officials to Tajikistan

Amid the news of the negotiation of power between the Taliban and the Afghan government, President Ashraf Ghani, who had earlier assured citizens of Afghanistan that they will be safe in the country, fled the country. The government surrendered earlier in the day and an interim government of the Taliban will now have control over Afghanistan’s administration and military.

Taliban’s Mullah Baradar likely to be the next Afghan President

The new Taliban-led Afghanistan government will be reportedly led by top Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. As per sources, Mullah Baradar has the backing of Qatar, which has been helping the Taliban and Afghan govt negotiate (to no logical end), and with the green light from the US.

Earlier in the day, after infiltrating the outskirts of Kabul, the Taliban had issued a statement saying that they have no plans to take the Afghan capital by force.



