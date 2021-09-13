Kabul Airport To Resume International Services Soon; 15% Of technical Issues Remain

Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, all the basic services in the country have come to a halt, including government institutions, foreign embassies, and Kabul Airport among others. The terrorist-ruled country, with the assistance of the international communities, is once again resuming air service for international routes.

In a recent development, the director of Hamid Karzai International Airport, Abdul Hadi Hamadani, said that the airport will soon be open for international flights and efforts are underway to remove technical problems.

Afghanistan has already resumed domestic flight service and is making all possible efforts to start international services. According to a report published by Xinhua, the director of the Kabul airport has claimed that technicians are making efforts to eliminate 10 to 15% of the technical issues at the airport. Hamdani made the remarks after landing a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane at Kabul airport that is expected to return to Pakistan on Monday.

Kabul airport to be ready for international flights

The Kabul airport was damaged and many facilities were destroyed by the US-led forces and American nationals, claimed Hamadani. The US military withdrew from the war-torn country on August 31 and since then, the flight services have been on halt.

Meanwhile, many Islamic countries have extended their support to restore the flight facility in Kabul. Hamdani also named the countries that are helping the new Afghanistan regime in resuming air services. He said Kabul airport has received humanitarian assistance from Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan. The newly-appointed head of the Kabul airport confirmed that aircraft from Russia and Turkey are also expected to arrive in the coming days.

According to news reports, Afghanistan has requested Qatar and Turkey to send their experts to resolve the airport issues. UAE and Qatar have also sent screens, computers, scanners, and other electronic equipment along with a technical team to install them in the Kabul terminals. Meanwhile, the new regime in Afghanistan has allowed civilians to travel abroad only after showing the right documents at the airport checking.

IMAGE: AP