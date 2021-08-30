Kabul Airstrike: Names Of Fallen US Soldiers Mentioned On Missile Used To Target Terrorist

A day after the United States confirmed eliminating a suspected ISIS-K terrorist responsible for the Kabul Airport attacks that left 13 American servicemen dead, Republic Media Network has accessed the image of the missile that was used to eliminate the terrorist. According to the visuals accessed by Republic, the names of the fallen US soldiers were written on the missile used to target the terrorist.

Names of fallen US soldiers on missile used to eliminate terrorist

US confirms airstrike on vehicle with suspected ISIS-K terrorist

Earlier on Sunday, the United States confirmed that it carried out a drone strike against a suspected ISIS-K planner who was a potential threat to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. US Central Command spokesperson Bill Urban informed that US military forces carried a self-defence unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike on a "vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International Airport."

"We're confident we successfully hit the target," Urban said, adding that the vehicle had a substantial amount of "explosive material".

Following the attack, US President Joe Biden had vowed to continue targeting the IS-K terrorists. After the Pentagon's statement on the US retaliation, Biden remarked that the extremist group can expect more attacks “This strike was not the last,” said Joe Biden.

“We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay,” President Biden said.

Terror attack at Kabul Airport amid evacuation

On Thursday, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Kabul Airport amid the ongoing evacuation efforts by several countries. Soon, a second explosion occurred at the Kabul Airport near the Baron Hotel. According to reports, at least 60 Afghans and 12 Americans were killed in the attack.