Kabul Attack: MHA Grants E-visas To Over 100 Sikhs, Hindus In Afghanistan On Priority

Following the ghastly terror attack on Kabul's Gurdwara on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has acted swiftly and granted e-visas to a number of Sikhs and Hindus living in Afghanistan on a priority basis.

#BREAKING | Following Kabul attack, MHA grants e-visas for over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority: Sources



Tune in - https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/yPgs3dNfN1 — Republic (@republic) June 19, 2022

According to the government sources, over 100 e-visas have been granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the terror attack on the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul on Saturday wherein at least two people were killed. Speaking to Republic over this development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson RP Singh said that it is a welcome move by the government of India. He also appreciated the swift action taken by the MHA and said that the Ministry has worked overtime to ensure immediate help given to the minorities living in the Taliban's Afghanistan.

"The government has worked overtime and ensured e-visas to the people. This is a good move by the Indian government and I appreciate this. It is a welcome move," RP Singh told Republic. He further added that none of the minorities in Afghanistan wants to live there amid the attacks. Slamming the anti-CAA protestors, the saffron party's spokesperson said, "Those who were opposing the CAA, would understand the problem now."

Taking to his Twitter, RP Singh said that he was grateful to PM Modi and MHA along with the Ministry of External Affairs for issuing visas to the distressed members of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs in Kabul. "All concerned officials have put in their best to facilitate at the highest level and process the applications," his tweet read.

Grateful to PM @narendramodi ji, @HMOIndia & @MEAIndia for considering & issuing visa to distressed #Afghan #Hindus & #Sikhs at #Kabul. It’s 0030 hrs IST & all concerned officials have put in their best to facilitate at the highest level and processing the applications. https://t.co/4v5AUmSZop — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) June 18, 2022

Kabul Gurudwara attack

Alarming reports came from Kabul on Saturday morning after ISIS-Khorasan terrorists entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the city. The attack started at 7:15 am Kabul time (8.30 am India time). At least 2 Taliban soldiers were also wounded in the ambush. As per recent reports coming in, all ISIS-Khorasan terrorists, who attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's Kabul, have been neutralised. Around 25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were amassed in Gurdwara for morning prayers when the attackers entered the premises. 10-15 of the devotees had managed to flee.